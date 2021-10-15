Fmr LLC Has $224.71 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914,429 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.43% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $224,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 433,574 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

