Fmr LLC Has $219.27 Million Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,297,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,827 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $219,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,003,000 after buying an additional 578,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,769,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,682,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,814,000 after purchasing an additional 283,584 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after purchasing an additional 904,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth approximately $81,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $48.34 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

