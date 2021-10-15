Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading Up 10.3%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) was up 10.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.99 and last traded at $51.88. Approximately 5,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 320,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. Flywire’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

