FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Shares Up 0.2%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.48 and last traded at $49.47. 327,878 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 445% from the average session volume of 60,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYGV. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.