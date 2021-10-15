Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.96.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $9.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $468.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,419,000 after acquiring an additional 176,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,496 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,255,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 179,271 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,560,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

