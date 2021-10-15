Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.77.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $155.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.53 and a beta of 0.48. Five9 has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.12.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,582 shares of company stock worth $9,543,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Five9 by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Five9 by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Five9 by 61.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 71.5% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 16,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

