FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Short Interest Up 164.0% in September

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, an increase of 164.0% from the September 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE FMAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 153,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,831. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Get FirstMark Horizon Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $18,438,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstMark Horizon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.