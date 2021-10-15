First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the September 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 167.5% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 34,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 386,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 105,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.