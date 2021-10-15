First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNLC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of RNLC stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.76. 2,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

