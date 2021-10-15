First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXH)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 830% compared to the typical volume of 645 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

FXH opened at $117.27 on Friday. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $94.09 and a fifty-two week high of $128.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.95.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

