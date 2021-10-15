First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of FEN stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.