First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the September 15th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of IFV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,912. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $25.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

