First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 258.3% from the September 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 261,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 130,599 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 195,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE FAM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 83,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,186. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.