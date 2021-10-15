First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Down 88.7% in September

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the September 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY remained flat at $$1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Pacific has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.1061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

