First Foundation Advisors Has $69.41 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 2.7% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $69,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $16,910,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,404,458 shares of company stock worth $864,378,907. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.31.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $324.11. 742,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,809,990. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.82. The company has a market cap of $913.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

