First Foundation Advisors Has $19.74 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $19,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.93. 7,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.24 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,916 shares of company stock worth $10,876,231 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

