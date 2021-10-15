First Foundation Advisors Grows Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.20% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $15,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at $29,258,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $313,000.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of REXR traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. 16,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,349. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.37, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

