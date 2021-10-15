First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

FCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.22. 261,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,942. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $14.03. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

