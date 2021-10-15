First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Gap Down to $49.95

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.95, but opened at $48.63. First Bancorp shares last traded at $48.60, with a volume of 519 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 650 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Bancorp by 18.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 228.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 147,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 124.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

