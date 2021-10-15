Financial Review: Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) and Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and Dream Finders Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Custom Development -4.68% -14.91% -4.62% Dream Finders Homes N/A N/A N/A

16.0% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.9% of Dream Finders Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Harbor Custom Development and Dream Finders Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Dream Finders Homes 1 4 0 0 1.80

Dream Finders Homes has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.75%. Given Dream Finders Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dream Finders Homes is more favorable than Harbor Custom Development.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and Dream Finders Homes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Custom Development $50.40 million 0.59 -$3.53 million N/A N/A Dream Finders Homes $1.13 billion 1.40 $79.09 million N/A N/A

Dream Finders Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development.

Summary

Dream Finders Homes beats Harbor Custom Development on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh. It also operates as a licensed home mortgage broker that underwrites, originates, and sells mortgages to Prime Lending; and provides insurance agency services, including closing, escrow, and title insurance. The company sells its homes through its sales representatives and independent real estate brokers. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.