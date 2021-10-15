Financial Partners Group Inc Takes Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 354,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 89,898 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 50,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 60,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

iShares US Financials ETF stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.16. 18,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,717. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $86.64.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.