Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 116 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 613,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,581,000 after acquiring an additional 113,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.26. The stock had a trading volume of 411,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041,117. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $83.16 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $592.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.72%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.