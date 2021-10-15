Financial Partners Group Inc Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 183,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,811,000 after acquiring an additional 272,886 shares during the period.

MOAT stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $76.52. 51,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $77.04.

