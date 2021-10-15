Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 442 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.55. 40,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,694. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.18. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.93 and a 1-year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

