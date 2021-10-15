FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIGS Inc. is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand. It creates technically advanced apparel and products for healthcare professionals. FIGS Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.45.

FIGS opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FIGS will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

