Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.61

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.61 and traded as low as C$10.46. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.59, with a volume of 368,653 shares traded.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.61.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$167.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$166.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4386233 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.48, for a total transaction of C$75,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,865,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,990,785.84. Also, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 111,725 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total value of C$1,143,885.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$965,501.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,952.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

