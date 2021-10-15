Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.61

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.61 and traded as low as C$10.46. Fiera Capital shares last traded at C$10.59, with a volume of 368,653 shares traded.
FSZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.04.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.61.
In other Fiera Capital news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.48, for a total transaction of C$75,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,865,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$50,990,785.84. Also, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 111,725 shares of Fiera Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.24, for a total value of C$1,143,885.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$965,501.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,952.
Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
