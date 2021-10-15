Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,394 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLDR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 926.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 20,921 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 77.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock remained flat at $$50.80 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,986 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.