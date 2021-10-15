Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

