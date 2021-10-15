FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OPFI. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

NYSE OPFI opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,044,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,679,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,567,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,537,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FG New America Acquisition (OPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.