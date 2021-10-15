Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.76. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

