Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) fell 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.44. 78,346 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,449,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 3.01.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $418.54 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

