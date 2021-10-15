Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $125.08

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $125.08 and last traded at $124.89, with a volume of 1935 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Truist raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.11.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 94.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

