Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $119.54

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.54 and last traded at $119.54, with a volume of 121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.52.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,077,000 after buying an additional 38,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

