FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.73. FB Financial reported earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBK shares. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lowered their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,543. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter worth $233,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

