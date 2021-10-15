Family Management Corp Takes $3.93 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,761 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Express by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in American Express by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.75.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.81. The company had a trading volume of 86,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,659. The company has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

