Family Management Corp Purchases New Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,144. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $155.33 and a one year high of $285.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

