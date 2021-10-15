Family Management Corp Has $2.25 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Family Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,744,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,341,690,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,490,000 after purchasing an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,270. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $239.70 and a one year high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

