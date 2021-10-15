Family Management Corp Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Family Management Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 63.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

NYSE USB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $60.09. 334,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,522,457. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

