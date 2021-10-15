Family Management Corp Acquires 2,908 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

JPM traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.91. 506,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,601,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.57. The firm has a market cap of $495.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.24 and a 1 year high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

