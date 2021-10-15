Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,536,000. Natixis lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 15,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after buying an additional 49,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $183.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.24. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 94.70%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.23.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

