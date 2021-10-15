Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPGY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Experian alerts:

EXPGY stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. Experian has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $46.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.