Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, a growth of 95.2% from the September 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAHPF. Macquarie raised Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolution Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Shares of CAHPF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. 2,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,154. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

