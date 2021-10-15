Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.33. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.53.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

