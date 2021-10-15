Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel Sells 1,100 Shares

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.31, for a total value of C$15,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,024,865.

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 200 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.21, for a total value of C$2,842.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total value of C$1,435.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.10, for a total value of C$1,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$71,400.00.

Shares of TSE ET opened at C$14.28 on Friday. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of C$11.42 and a 12 month high of C$15.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.48.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9313062 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 86.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ET. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

