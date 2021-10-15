Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Trimmed by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344,703 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 168,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 32.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,697,000 after buying an additional 57,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 119.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

