Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EUXTF. HSBC downgraded shares of Euronext from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext stock opened at $116.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.64. Euronext has a 1-year low of $95.05 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.