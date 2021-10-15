Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.22. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $598,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 526,793 shares of company stock worth $3,002,106 over the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 861,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,681 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $831,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

