Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) PT Raised to $53.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of ESNT opened at $48.96 on Monday. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.83.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.56%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 185,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 205,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,798,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

