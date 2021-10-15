Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Erasca alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Erasca currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73. Erasca has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.49). As a group, research analysts expect that Erasca will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erasca

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erasca (ERAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.