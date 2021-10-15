Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 646,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 538,225 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,733,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 536,622 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.